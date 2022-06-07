Soaring diesel prices impacting the trucking industry could lead to rising food costs

Gas prices keep going up and truck drivers are especially feeling the high cost of diesel fuel.

Data collected by the Associated Press shows that the price of diesel is roughly 70-percent higher than this time last year. According to AAA, the national average price is now $5.65 per gallon.

Many truck companies say they cannot keep absorbing these costs. That will ultimately be reflected in the prices that the consumer pays and that's part of the increase in the cost of food.

Trucks deliver about 70-percent of all goods transported across the country. Some are concerned about supply chain issues and getting goods to people if drivers have to turn down jobs because they can't fill their truck's tank.

Officials say the situation might get worse with many drivers reporting their wages are not rising at the same rate as the prices which could result in fewer drivers on the road.

Market research analysts attribute most of the skyrocketing diesel costs to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.91. In Florida, the average is $4.76.

AAA has offered these tips for saving some money on gas:

Maintain your vehicle to optimize fuel economy

Combine errands to limit driving time

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community

Consider paying cash . Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card

Remove excess weight in your vehicle

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy

You can find the cheapest gas near you using FOX 35's Pump Patrol.