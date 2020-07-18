Some are raising concern over air quality and ventilation in schools

As districts prepare to start back, air quality and ventilation are one of concerns top of mind for teachers. As we've seen, air-borne particles is one of the most common ways COVID-19 can spread.

The start of the school year is now just weeks away for some districts in the Bay Area and as teachers prepare to head back air quality is one of their major concerns.

"We still would have to be in the building with poor circulation of air. Bad ventilation. Who knows who is at risk. Who knows who has brought it in," Polk County teacher Marcus Maggs said.

It's why wearing masks are so important in limiting the spread.

"When you breathe and you speak you are spraying particles in the air that could potentially have the virus in them," George Mason University Adjunct Professor Serene Al-Momen said.

As research has shown, respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes is the most common way COVID-19 can spread, especially indoors. Depending on the quality of the building's ventilation system, those particles can sit in the air and remain viable.

As Al-Momen explains bringing more outside air in can help.

"What that will do is dilute the indoor air. It will refresh it so if you have pathogens in the air it will take care of that and remove it as fast as possible," Al-Momen said.

Depending on the school and the climate, bringing in outside air may not always be possible. It why's air filters can help play a huge role in improving the overall air quality.

"You have to combine that with better filtration of recycled air so take a look at your HVAC system and making sure you use the best grade filters that the system can handle," Al-Momen said.

For parents who may have concerns, Professor Al-Momen says be sure to ask your child's school about air quality and what's being to monitor it when it comes to the re-opening plan.