Some Tampa Bay Area hospitals receive 'C' grades, according to new report

Some Florida hospitals are not getting very good grades today.

The Leapfrog Group just released its safety and quality report. The Bay Area's major hospital, Tampa General, was given a C. Lakeland Regional Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Health also received a C.

However, there were multiple A's at Advent Health in Tampa, Carrollwood and Wesley Chapel.

Morton Plant Hospital also received an A.

The Leapfrog Group grades hospitals based on preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections.

For a full list of hospital grades, click here.