Some zoos, wildlife centers stop taking in sick birds after deadly avian flu strain detected in Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning a highly pathogenic avian influenza strain has been confirmed in dozens of wild birds here in the Sunshine State.

So far, the bird flu is not impacting commercial poultry or backyard flocks. However, because of the disease, wildlife rehabilitation facilities in our region may stop accepting injured birds.

Florida is now one of nine states where the Eurasian H5 strain of bird flu has been detected in wild birds.

However, state officials say this is no reason for folks to be on high alert.

"Highly pathogenic avian influenza is here. It's not something to panic over," said Dr. Dan Wolf, Poultry program manager for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.



According to the FWC, the disease was first detected last month in ducks in Palm Beach County. So far this month dozens of waterfowl and vultures have been reported sick or dead in Brevard, Indian River, and Volusia Counties.



The news is prompting wildlife centers and zoos on the East coast to shut down exhibits and stop taking injured and sick birds.



"To mitigate or to lessen the risk of transmission to other birds in the wild," said Chad Macfie with the Marine Science Center in Volusia County.

The Audubon Center for Birds of Prey in Orange County posted online Monday the facility is not accepting hurt or orphaned birds as a precaution, to protect the raptor residents with the outbreak. Staff tells FOX 13 News it will be on a case-by-case basis.

"We're just trying to have an abundance of caution and making sure that we have all of our protocols in place just to be on the cautious side," said Samantha Little, raptor conservation specialist.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza spreads quickly and is not treatable, causing lack of energy and appetite, and sudden death.

The disease can spread from wild birds to commercial poultry and pet chickens, which is a much bigger concern. The USDA has confirmed HPAI cases in six states that could wreak havoc on the poultry industry if not contained.

"So this is kind of a wake-up call for us at this point. Let's just monitor it, see where we're at and do what we need to do to keep our backyard flocks safe," said Wolf.



Officials recommend poultry and pet chicken owners review biosecurity practices; people should avoid handling sick or dead wildlife, and prevent domestic birds from having contact with wild birds.



Nationwide, there have been no human infections of bird flu.