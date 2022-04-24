South Carolina officer killed in the line of duty, police say

A South Carolina police officer was shot and killed early Sunday while responding to a domestic disturbance, authorities said.

Cayce Public Safety Officer Roy Andrew "Drew" Barr was shot after a suspect opened fire on three officers who responded to a domestic disturbance call around 2:48 a.m., the department said.

Officials confirmed Barr’s death shortly after 7 a.m.

Authorities were expected to provide more details later Sunday.

Cayce is a city located just outside the state capital Columbia.