Deadly crash closes southbound I-75 closed in Tampa

A deadly crash involving multiple vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near Bruce B. Downs Boulevard.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, one person died in the crash.

One other person was hospitalized. Five people refused medical attention.

There is no word yet on when lanes will reopen.

Traffic is at a complete stop with first responders, fire trucks, and patrol vehicles blocking the roadway.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.