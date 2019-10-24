Expand / Collapse search

Southbound U.S. 19 reopens after motorcycle crash

Pinellas Park
A motorcycle crash closed southbound U.S. 19 near 118th Avenue North on Thursday morning. ( Pinellas Park Police Department )

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A portion of U.S. Highway 19 was shut down during rush hour traffic following a motorcycle accident. 

Pinellas Park police closed the southbound lanes of the major roadway near 118th Avenue North, but those lanes have since reopened. The crash involved a motorcyclist, and occurred on the highway overpass above 110th Avenue. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. 