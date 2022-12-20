Space Force celebrates three years after activating new command SPACECENT at MacDill Air Force Base

As the military's newest frontier celebrates three years, Tampa is playing a big role in the branch's future development.

The US Space Force is the sixth branch of the armed services organized under the department of the US Air Force. They call it members guardians.

"It feels like you're in a historic role where you're able to really set the precedence," said US Space Force Major Kyle Barone. "You're able to influence the culture, you're able to influence the newest guardians that join the service."

READ: U.S. Central Command hires first-ever chief technology officer

Recently, Space Force activated its new command, known as SPACECENT, out of Tampa's MacDill Air Force Base. Maj. Barone said the base hosts guardians and provides functional support.

"It enables the capabilities of the branches of the military as well as our American way of life," Maj. Barone said.

You may not realize just how much of what they do affects all of us on a day-to-day basis. Maj. Barone said the Space Force's job is to protect and defend our capabilities in space as well as preserve national security.

"Satellites provide the GPS, the signal that we use daily as well as it allows us to surf the web and communicate with our friends and family," Maj. Barone said. "For emergency responders it provides the communication needed to communicate in times of crisis. Also, it allows us to use our credit cards at gas pumps."

MORE: New collaboration pays off at USF and MacDill Air Force Base

Maj. Barone got to attend the cake cutting ceremony Tuesday for the birthday celebration.

"It's just awesome to be a part of the newest branch where we really have the opportunity to make a difference", said Maj. Barone.

For more information about the U.S. Space Force, www.spaceforce.mil.