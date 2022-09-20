New collaboration pays off at USF and MacDill Air Force Base

The University of South Florida and MacDill Air Force Base have more in common than you might think. Now, there's a new collaboration in the works that may benefit both.

"We are nimble, we are responsive, and I think they are seeing that we are a place for solutions," USF President Rhea Law told FOX 13 News.

USF will supply technology to U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) and the 6th Air Refueling Wing. MacDill will host USF students for internships, research projects and mentoring from experienced military personnel.

"We offer a variety of real world training and opportunities for the university to learn from," said Lt. Col. Sarah Lark.

In addition, the USF Institute of Applied Engineering was awarded a new $10 million technology agreement.

USF is already ranked among the top major universities in the nation for the military, according to The Military Times. Law said the new collaboration with MacDill will enhance that.

"That diversity of thought that they bring to us is extraordinary, and I think the more we can intermingle among us, the better off we’re all going to be," said Law.