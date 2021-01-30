SpaceX targeting Wednesday for next Starlink mission launch

article

SpaceX is gearing up for its next launch of Starlink satellites.

The space company is now targeting Wednesday, February 3, for the launch from Kennedy Space Center. Liftoff is scheduled for 5:57 a.m. from Launch Pad 39A.

The launch was initially scheduled for Sunday morning and then Monday morning. However, it was pushed again to Tuesday morning and then Wednesday morning.

The goal of the mission is to provide worldwide, space-based broadband coverage.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX announced that they are targeting no earlier than April 20 for the launch of the second crew rotation mission with astronauts to the International Space Station. The Crew-2 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

