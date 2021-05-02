SpaceX targets this afternoon for next Starlink satellite launch

SpaceX is targeting this afternoon for its next Starlink satellite launch.

The space company said that a Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to take more satellites into orbit on Tuesday at 3:01 p.m. from Cape Canaveral.

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Jayme King said that there is an 80 percent chance of favorable conditions. There are some concerns about cumulus clouds and winds.

The goal of Starlink is to create a broadband network that will help provide high-speed internet access to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

The network is currently available in parts of North America, with plans for the network to be globally available in late 2021 or 2022.

So far, SpaceX has launched more than 1,360 internet-beaming satellites into orbit.

