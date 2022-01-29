SPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Sarasota

article

Sarasota police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday morning.

It happened in the 3000 block of US 301 shortly before 7 a.m.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers responding to a call of shots fired found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.