Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
7
Rip Current Statement
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 1:00 AM EST until SUN 9:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Small Craft Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Tampa Bay waters

SPD: Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Sarasota

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Sarasota
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department

SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police are investigating after a man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot Saturday morning. 

It happened in the 3000 block of US 301 shortly before 7 a.m.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, officers responding to a call of shots fired found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident and the public is not in danger. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.