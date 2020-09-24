Spectators boo President Trump as he pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump paid respects to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Thursday morning, just two days before he announces his nominee to replace her on the high court.

The president and first lady Melania Trump — both wearing masks — stood silently at the top of the steps of the court and looked down at Ginsburg's flag-draped coffin, surrounded by white flowers.

The death of the liberal-leaning justice has sparked a controversy over the balance of the court just weeks before the November presidential election.

Trump has called Ginsburg an “amazing woman,” but some spectators were not happy that he came. Moments after he arrived, audible boos and jeers could be heard from spectators as the president and first lady made their way to the Supreme Court. Some could be heard shouting, "vote him out," and "honor her wish," referring to how Ginsburg reportedly said she wanted a nomination for the next justice to be held until after next year's inauguration.

The president walked back into the court as the chants grew louder. As the motorcade returned to the White House, there were also chants of “Breonna Taylor" from some spectators standing on the sidewalk.

After lying in repose at the Supreme Court Wednesday and Thursday, Ginsburg's casket will be transported to the National Statuary Hall of the United States Capitol, where she will lie in state on Friday. A ceremony will be held that morning, but only invited guests will be permitted to attend due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

