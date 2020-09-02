Speed blamed in single-vehicle crash that killed Armwood student

Deputies say a teen with only a learner’s permit was behind the wheel during a Tuesday night crash that killed an Armwood High School student and injured two other teens.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, it was just before midnight when the Ford Expedition was speeding eastbound along Ralston Road in Plant City. The 16-year-old driver lost control after hitting a speed bump near County Line Road, and the SUV veered off the road and into a tree.

An 18-year-old passenger was ejected from the SUV and died at the scene. A 19-year-old backseat passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries but was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital, along with the driver.

Deputies did not identify the victims, other than to say that both the driver and the teen who died were enrolled at Armwood High School. The surviving passenger is a recent graduate.

"Our hearts break for the victim, his family, and especially his friends who now have to live with this traumatic and devastating loss," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "The teen driver in this case had a learner's permit, which under Florida law, means they can only get behind the wheel if there's a person 21 years or older in the front passenger seat. This law exists for a reason and it's imperative for parents to make sure their teen understands the dangers and rules of the road. We lost a young person who had a whole life ahead of them because of one bad decision that could have been avoided."

Deputies say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

