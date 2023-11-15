Speed detection cameras in Hillsborough County school zones up for consideration
TAMPA, Fla. - On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the details of a plan to install speed detection cameras in certain school zones around the district.
The move comes after the Florida Legislature passed a new bill in April authorizing counties to enforce speed limits in school zones using speed detection systems.
Hillsborough County Commissioners are considering a plan to initially install cameras in 29 school zones.
File: Speed detection camera
Drivers traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the posted school zone speed limit during designated hours would receive a $100 ticket in the mail.
Commissioners are expected to iron out the details of the program in their meeting on Wednesday but say the cameras will only run at times when kids are heading to and from school.
"It's a $100 fine, and the bulk of the money goes directly back to the Sheriff’s that must be used to promote school safety. It's not a money grab. It's purely an incentive to encourage people to slow down 11 miles over the speed limit, which is pretty generous. I think that we can all get there," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will oversee the program.
School zone sign
HCSO has identified 29 school zones where motorists routinely exceed applicable school zone speed limits over 11 miles an hour.
While commissioners may expand the list of remotely monitored school zones in the future, the initial rollout under consideration for speed cameras would include the following schools:
Bay Crest Elementary School
4925 Webb Road Tampa, FL 33615
Bloomingdale High School
1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico, FL 33596
Buchanan Middle School
1001 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33613
Burnett Middle School
1010 N. Kingsway Rd. Seffner, FL 33584
Burns Middle School
615 Brooker Rd. Brandon, FL 33511
Citrus Park Elementary School
7700 Gunn Hwy. Tampa, FL 33625
Clair Mel Elementary School
1025 S. 78th 250 Street Tampa, FL 33619
Claywell Elementary School
4500 Northdale Blvd. Tampa, FL 33624
Deer Park Elementary School
11605 Citrus Park Dr. Tampa, FL 33626
Frost Elementary School
3950 S. Falkenburg Rd. Riverview, FL 33578
Giunta Middle School
4202 S. Falkenburg Rd. Riverview, FL 33569
Jennings Middle School
9325 Governors Run Dr. Seffner, FL 33584
Kingswood Elementary School
3102 S. Kings Ave. 277 Brandon, FL 33511
Lennard High School
2342 E. Shell Point Rd. Ruskin, FL 33570
Lopez Elementary School
200 N. Kingsway Rd. Seffner, FL 33584
Lopez Exceptional Center
315 W. Old Hillsborough Ave. Seffner, FL 33584
Martinez Middle School
5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz, FL 33558
McKitrick Elementary School
5503 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz, FL 33558
Mort Elementary School
1806 E. Bearss Ave. 301 Tampa, FL 33613
Nelson Elementary School
5413 Durant Rd. 305 Dover, FL 33527
Plato Academy
7705 Gunn Hwy. Tampa, FL 33625
Riverview High School
11311 Boyette Rd. Riverview, FL 33569
Rodgers Middle School
11910 Tucker Rd. Riverview, FL 33569
Ruskin Elementary School
101 E. College Ave. Ruskin, FL 33570
Sgt. Smith Middle School
14303 Citrus Pointe Dr. Tampa, FL 33625
Steinbrenner High School
5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz, FL 33558
Town N Country Elementary School
6025 Hanley Rd. Tampa, FL 33634
Winthrop Charter School
6204 Scholars Hill Ln. Riverview, FL 33578
Yates Elementary School
301 Kingsway Rd. Brandon, FL 33510