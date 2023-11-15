Speed detection cameras in Hillsborough County school zones up for consideration

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the details of a plan to install speed detection cameras in certain school zones around the district.

The move comes after the Florida Legislature passed a new bill in April authorizing counties to enforce speed limits in school zones using speed detection systems.

Hillsborough County Commissioners are considering a plan to initially install cameras in 29 school zones.

File: Speed detection camera

Drivers traveling more than 10 miles per hour over the posted school zone speed limit during designated hours would receive a $100 ticket in the mail.

Commissioners are expected to iron out the details of the program in their meeting on Wednesday but say the cameras will only run at times when kids are heading to and from school.

"It's a $100 fine, and the bulk of the money goes directly back to the Sheriff’s that must be used to promote school safety. It's not a money grab. It's purely an incentive to encourage people to slow down 11 miles over the speed limit, which is pretty generous. I think that we can all get there," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Joshua Wostal.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will oversee the program.

School zone sign

HCSO has identified 29 school zones where motorists routinely exceed applicable school zone speed limits over 11 miles an hour.

While commissioners may expand the list of remotely monitored school zones in the future, the initial rollout under consideration for speed cameras would include the following schools:

Bay Crest Elementary School

4925 Webb Road Tampa, FL 33615

Bloomingdale High School

1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. Valrico, FL 33596

Buchanan Middle School

1001 W. Bearss Ave. Tampa, FL 33613

Burnett Middle School

1010 N. Kingsway Rd. Seffner, FL 33584

Burns Middle School

615 Brooker Rd. Brandon, FL 33511

Citrus Park Elementary School

7700 Gunn Hwy. Tampa, FL 33625

Clair Mel Elementary School

1025 S. 78th 250 Street Tampa, FL 33619

Claywell Elementary School

4500 Northdale Blvd. Tampa, FL 33624

Deer Park Elementary School

11605 Citrus Park Dr. Tampa, FL 33626

Frost Elementary School

3950 S. Falkenburg Rd. Riverview, FL 33578

Giunta Middle School

4202 S. Falkenburg Rd. Riverview, FL 33569

Jennings Middle School

9325 Governors Run Dr. Seffner, FL 33584

Kingswood Elementary School

3102 S. Kings Ave. 277 Brandon, FL 33511

Lennard High School

2342 E. Shell Point Rd. Ruskin, FL 33570

Lopez Elementary School

200 N. Kingsway Rd. Seffner, FL 33584

Lopez Exceptional Center

315 W. Old Hillsborough Ave. Seffner, FL 33584

Martinez Middle School

5601 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz, FL 33558

McKitrick Elementary School

5503 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz, FL 33558

Mort Elementary School

1806 E. Bearss Ave. 301 Tampa, FL 33613

Nelson Elementary School

5413 Durant Rd. 305 Dover, FL 33527

Plato Academy

7705 Gunn Hwy. Tampa, FL 33625

Riverview High School

11311 Boyette Rd. Riverview, FL 33569

Rodgers Middle School

11910 Tucker Rd. Riverview, FL 33569

Ruskin Elementary School

101 E. College Ave. Ruskin, FL 33570

Sgt. Smith Middle School

14303 Citrus Pointe Dr. Tampa, FL 33625

Steinbrenner High School

5575 W. Lutz Lake Fern Rd. Lutz, FL 33558

Town N Country Elementary School

6025 Hanley Rd. Tampa, FL 33634

Winthrop Charter School

6204 Scholars Hill Ln. Riverview, FL 33578

Yates Elementary School

301 Kingsway Rd. Brandon, FL 33510