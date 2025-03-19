Speeding SUV crashes into disabled pickup truck, scattering debris across I-4: FHP

The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV crashed into the back of a stalled pickup truck on I-4 in Tampa early Wednesday. The impact sent debris across the eastbound side of I-4. Troopers say the driver of the SUV was going about 80 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the crash.



A driver was hospitalized after troopers say he crashed into a disabled pickup truck at 80 mph along I-4 in Tampa, sending debris across the highway early Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a disabled Ford F-150 was stopped in the inside lane on the eastbound side of I-4 in Ybor City around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.

A 28-year-old Tampa man driving a Ford Explorer approached the pickup "at a high speed," troopers said, and tried to swerve out of the way before crashing into the back of the truck.

The impact sent debris across multiple lanes of I-4.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said evidence at the scene, including a stuck speedometer and the extent of damage to the vehicles, showed the driver of the SUV was going about 80 mph in a 55 mph zone when the crash happened.

Photo courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV went to the hospital and is expected to survive, FHP said.

No one was inside the pickup when the crash happened, according to investigators. The driver, a 54-year-old Thonotosassa man, told troopers the truck stalled and he couldn't put it into neutral, so he left hazard lights on.

What we don't know:

FHP said it's not clear why the driver of the pickup stopped in the inside lane instead of coasting to the shoulder.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

