Splitsville temporarily closes, lays off employees

Splitsville Southern & Social in Sparkman’s Wharf temporarily closed and laid off their employees, according to a statement released by the organization on Thursday.

The company said letting go of hourly employee employees allows them to take advantage of their unemployment benefits and any other government assistance that will come available because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Splitsville Southern & Social noted that in addition to their final checks, the company will continue to pay health insurance for employees who have elected to participate through April 30, 2020.

Splitsville Southern & Social is also working on providing daily staff meals.