Spoto High principal arrested for not reporting child was inappropriately touched by teen at school’s daycare

Spoto High School's principal is behind bars after failing to report that a 4-year-old was inappropriately touched by a teen at the school's daycare, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Jazrick Haggins, 42, was arrested on Friday with the help of the Lakeland Police Department and was taken to the Polk County Jail.

What we know:

Detectives with HCSO's special victims unit began investigating on May 9. They said a 4-year-old victim was inappropriately touched by a 16-year-old suspect at the daycare, which is operated by Spoto High School.

Pictured: Jazrick Haggins. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

However, those allegations were reported to Haggins in April and went unreported to the Department of Children and Families and law enforcement for 14 days, according to officials.

Investigators said Haggins acknowledged that he knew about the allegations and was conducting his own investigation.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the identity of the 16-year-old suspect involved in this case.