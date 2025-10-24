Pinellas County Schools considers new AI weapon detection system

The Brief The Pinellas County School District is considering a new AI-powered weapon detection system. Statewide, 1,500 weapons were found on school campuses. Similar systems are used in nearby districts.



A new Florida law requires all schools in the state to keep their classroom doors locked, but recent data shows that weapons are still making their way onto campuses.

During the 2023–2024 school year, more than 1,500 weapons were brought to Florida schools, according to the state’s School Environmental Safety Incident Report. District leaders said it’s time to go beyond locking doors — and focus on stopping weapons before they ever enter school buildings.

What they're saying:

Pinellas County Schools are now considering a weapons detection system similar to the ones already being used in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

"The screening is fast, automatic and requires no removal of backpacks or bags or purses, although laptops must be removed," said Wendell Butler, the principal of Braden River High School in Manatee County. "This technology is designed for easy walking flow without stopping."

In the past, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri advised against traditional metal detectors, saying they could cause long lines and slowdowns at school entrances. But at a school board workshop this week, the district’s safety director said new technology has come a long way.

"It’s quick, it’s efficient, it’s very non-intrusive, it’s changed considerably," said Sean Jowell, the director of safety and security for the district.

What's next:

The district is expected to make a decision in the next month about moving forward with a pilot program. If approved, two schools will be selected to test the system, with the goal of having it in place by March 2026.