Spoto High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus: Deputies

By
Published  October 14, 2025 8:51pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Spoto High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school, according to deputies.
    • The 16-year-old student is facing one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds.
    • The gun as well as a loaded magazine with seven 9mm rounds was found in the student's backpack.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A Spoto High School student was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun to school, according to deputies. 

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old student, who is not being identified due to his age, is facing one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds. 

What we know:

School administrators at the high school in Riverview along with a school resource deputy made contact with the student at around 11: 15 a.m. after receiving a tip that he had a gun on campus, according to HCSO. 

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies said they found a pistol and a loaded magazine with seven 9mm rounds while searching the teen's backpack. However, officials said the gun didn't have a round in the chamber. 

The investigation into the incident remains active, according to the sheriff's office. 

What they're saying:

"I am thankful for the quick actions of our deputy and the school staff. Their response stopped a potentially dangerous situation before anyone was harmed," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let me be clear: weapons will never be tolerated in our schools. Parents, talk to your children and make sure they understand that bringing a weapon to school is not only illegal, it puts lives at risk."

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. 

