Spoto High School student arrested for bringing gun on campus: Deputies

The Brief A Spoto High School student was arrested for bringing a gun to school, according to deputies. The 16-year-old student is facing one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds. The gun as well as a loaded magazine with seven 9mm rounds was found in the student's backpack.



A Spoto High School student was arrested on Tuesday for bringing a gun to school, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the 16-year-old student, who is not being identified due to his age, is facing one count of possession of a weapon on school grounds.

READ: Nude Florida man arrested after multiple home burglaries in Pinellas Park neighborhood

What we know:

School administrators at the high school in Riverview along with a school resource deputy made contact with the student at around 11: 15 a.m. after receiving a tip that he had a gun on campus, according to HCSO.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they found a pistol and a loaded magazine with seven 9mm rounds while searching the teen's backpack. However, officials said the gun didn't have a round in the chamber.

The investigation into the incident remains active, according to the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

"I am thankful for the quick actions of our deputy and the school staff. Their response stopped a potentially dangerous situation before anyone was harmed," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Let me be clear: weapons will never be tolerated in our schools. Parents, talk to your children and make sure they understand that bringing a weapon to school is not only illegal, it puts lives at risk."