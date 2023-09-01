Spoto High student arrested for bringing gun on campus caught with marijuana in bathroom: HCSO

article

A Riverview student was arrested Friday for bringing a handgun to school after they were caught with marijuana in a bathroom at Spoto High School, deputies said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said their school resource deputy caught the 10th grade student after someone reported smelling marijuana coming from one of the school's bathrooms.

READ: 14-year-old accused of stabbing Countryside High students ‘idolized’ serial killers, had manifesto: Police

The deputy searched the student and found a black Sig Sauer P320 9mm handgun, 22 rounds of ammunition and marijuana, according to HCSO officials.

Investigators said the gun was found to be stolen from a vehicle in Hillsborough County.

The 16-year-old student, who is not being named due to his age, was arrested for possession of a weapon on school property, resisting an officer without violence and possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis, according to authorities.