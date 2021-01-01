SPPD: 3 injured in early morning shooting

article

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. at 1566 16th Street South.

According to police, a large crowd was gathered on both sides of the street when an argument broke out and multiple shots were fired.

Officers at the scene say they heard shots and helped three people who suffered injuries. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is under investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

