SPPD: Man shoots, kills 1, critically injures 1 following argument in St. Petersburg

article

Darren Lamont Williams, 49, is facing several charges after he allegedly shot two people early Saturday morning at the Food Max Meat Market at 1400 18th Ave. S, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

According to police, a crowd was gathered at the Food Max Meat Market around 1 a.m. when an argument occurred between two people and shots were fired.

Officers said they arrived to find Bernard Nixon, 38, and another man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, where Nixon was pronounced dead. The second victim was in critical condition.

Police arrested Williams later Saturday morning. He has been charged with felon in possession of a firearm, murder in the second degree and attempted murder in the second degree.



UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app