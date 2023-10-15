Spring Hill woman rescued from house fire caused by cooking, fire officials say

article

On Saturday afternoon, a woman was rescued from a house fire in Spring Hill, according to authorities.

Hernando County Fire Rescue says they were dispatched to an automatic fire alarm at 12:44 p.m. in the 1400 block of Apricot Lane.

Upon arriving at the scene, smoke was seen coming from the home.

Initial reports indicated the house had been evacuated, but as crews began to attack the fire, they located an elderly woman inside the home.

Firefighters rescued the woman, who was later transported to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to the kitchen area around the stove.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was determined to be from cooking.