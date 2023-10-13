TPA named 2nd best large airport in country by USA Today readers

article

The Tampa International Airport (TPA) was named the 2nd best large airport in the country in the 2023 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice awards.

READ: TPA up for 'Best Large Airport' award from USAToday 10Best Reader's Choice

Twenty airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York and Miami International Airport (MIA), were nominated for the awards. TPA ranked behind Indianapolis International Airport (IND).

The publication cited TPA's many bars, restaurants, and souvenir shops as factors leading to its nomination, as well as the city's quick access to the best vacation destinations on the Gulf Coast.

READ: Tampa International Airport named best large airport in North America for 2nd consecutive year

J.D. Power also recognized TPA as one of the best airports of its size in the country recently.