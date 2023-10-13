Taste of Latino Festival in Ybor City offers fun for the whole family

National Hispanic Heritage Month wraps up on Sunday, Oct. 15, and you can celebrate with music, dancing, and a lot of great food.

You can find it all at the Taste of Latino Festival Sunday at Ybor City’s Centennial Park.

Social Media Chef Grego Diaz from "Sabor With Love," will be a judge for the Top Latino Chef Contest. Diaz joined FOX 13 anchor Matt McClellan to talk about the Taste of Latino Festival and share some of his food.

"The cool thing about this is there's cash prizes for the top chiefs that win," said Diaz.

The free event is perfect for families. The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for the contest, click here.