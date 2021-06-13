Springhill man wakes up to flames, gathers family, escapes house fire

article

A Springhill family made it safely out of their burning home early Sunday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

It happened around 1:22 a.m. in the 8000 block of Wooden Drive.

Firefighters say the fire woke up an adult in the home, who gathered his family and fled the residence. It took just under 25 minutes for crews to put the fire out.

They say welding that was being done on Saturday led to a smoldering fire, which grew into a larger fire that heavily damaged the garage and caused smoke damage inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified about the origin and cause of the fire. The Red Cross was also called to assist the family.

Firefighters say there were no smoke detectors inside the home.

