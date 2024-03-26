Florida police searching for young men behind vicious attack on city worker: VIDEO

Police in St. Augustine are searching for a group of young adult males accused of brutally attacking a city worker while he was working earlier this month.

The incident happened in the early hours of March 3, according to the St. Augustine Police Department. They did not immediately disclose where the attack happened, but it appears to be near the intersection of Cordova Street and Hypolita Street in St. Augustine's historic district.

Police shared video of the fight on social media this week, which shows a group of young adult males ridiculing, kicking and punching a city worker who was wearing a yellow construction vest. There was a group of at least 10 people around the city worker, as seen in the video.

At one point, one of the boys is holding the city worker on the ground while another kicks him repeatedly in the face, the video shows.

Police in St. Augustine are searching for a group of young males accused of brutally attacking a city worker who was on-duty in the early hours of March 3. (Photo: St. Augustine Police Department)

Other young adults seemingly tried to break up the fight, which lasted at least 13 seconds, according to the video footage that begins when the young adult males already had the worker on the ground. The worker was able to get away, but another young male ran after him and allegedly kicked him one more time. The worker then ran away from the scene.

It remains unclear at this time what injuries, if any, the worker suffered in this incident.

Anybody with information about this incident or who can identify anyone involved is urged to contact the St. Augustine Police Department's Detectives Division at investigations@staugpd.com or 904-825-1092.