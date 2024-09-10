St. Pete ArtWorks displaying 17-year-old fashion designer's work

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

In many ways, Lucy Haura is a typical 17-year-old who balances school, sports and college applications. What’s atypical for the high school senior is that she’s been a fashion designer since 2020.

"I like how creative it makes me, but it also makes me feel really independent," Haura said. "I think it's just kind of fun to go out and do my own thing and see what I can come up with and see what I'm capable of."

The fun started with a trip to Goodwill four years ago, with the goal of creating her own Halloween costume. Other costumes followed. She joined a local theatre group, and then an opportunity to participate in the Fashion Design at The Dalí program came around. She was inspired by Dali’s "GALACIDALACIDESOXIRIBUNUCLEICACID."

"I really love science as well, so I try to incorporate the double helix, like the strand of DNA in my embroidery," Haura explained.

Haura’s work caught the attention of St. Pete ArtWorks during a call to artists for a new award. As the Gulf Coast Arts Alliance Emerging Artist winner, Haura’s work will be displayed up front at the St. Pete ArtWorks collaborative space on Central Ave. during September.

"It's honestly a great opportunity. I love being able to show my expression," Haura said. "Central's a huge street. There's tons of art, and I think it's awesome to see that people can walk by and look at my stuff."

In addition to the display, Haura’s newest collection, the Sirenia Collection, will debut during a fashion show as part of St. Pete's Second Saturday Art Walk.

"It takes a lot of inspiration from mermaids and sirens, but also just how beautiful the ocean is. I hope they see beauty in it, and that you put all this work in and create something awesome, and I think it's really cool to show people different perspectives and how you can imagine something in a different form," Haura said.

As for the future, Haura is focusing on applying for college. She also hopes to sell more of her pieces, as she jokingly says she’s taken over the family’s living room.

