'This is a generational decision:' Commissioners postpone decision on heated St. Pete Beach hotel battle

St. Pete Beach neighbors came out in force against a proposed hotel expansion at the Sirata Beach Resort on Gulf Boulevard.

The owners of the hotel want to expand the property to include two new hotels, a 10-story JW Marriot and a 9-story Hampton Inn, totaling more than 600 hotel rooms when completed.

Neighbors said they’re worried it would ruin the charm and feel of St. Pete Beach, bring additional traffic, and lead to over-development.

"Pave paradise put up a parking lot, here we go again, nobody learns," said neighbor Vince Sullivan. "We are here trying to preserve the charm and simple town nature of St. Pete Beach. This is a generational decision."

The meeting stretched for more than 10 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning as city commissioners questioned project experts, and council members eventually adjourned to make the decision at a later date.

City staff recommended approval of the permits for the hotels.

The project was also seeking a permit to add a rooftop bar and restaurant for dining and dancing.

Representatives for the hotel owners pointed to several community benefits including dune restoration, crosswalk improvements, sea turtle protection, and public beach access

"We added a public access point running north to south 15 feet out of wet sand. No matter how high the water line is. That means [the] public can walk to their property and not worry. Put a chair there. walk across and enjoy [the] beach," said attorney Elise Batsel, representing the hotel ownership.

Neighbor Vince Sullivan said it's not just the residents who are against the project.

"There are a significant amount of tourists that want it to remain," Sullivan said. "I walk the beach at 6 a.m, [and] It's always peaceful; walk the beach in Miami at 4 or 6 a.m., [and] it's never peaceful."

Commissioners decided at 2:30 a.m. on Thursday to delay their decision. They plan to deliberate and vote at their Tuesday, February 27, meeting at 6 p.m.