Alligator removed twice in single night from North Carolina highway

Deputies in North Carolina say they had to wrangle an alligator not once, but twice from a highway on a single night.

The law enforcement officers were sent to the base of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge after receiving several calls about a gator hanging out in the roadway.

Deputies Branch, Sutton, and Nichter of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office removed "the big fella," but it was on a mission because later that night, the gator was back in the roadway.

In a video recorded at the scene, a deputy could be heard saying, "It’s all fun and games," as they wrangled the big reptile. The deputy also notes that the gator was growling at him.

The deputies went back to Highway 17S and removed the reptile for the second time.

The BCSO credits the deputies with saving the gator from traffic and saving drivers from the alligator.

The agency says no wildlife or deputies were injured during the incident.

BCSO showed its gratitude toward the deputies on its social media in a post that read, "Thank you deputies for bravely wrangling that big alligator!"

