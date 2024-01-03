St. Pete business helps people learn the fine art of glassblowing

Located in the heart of the arts district in the city of St. Petersburg, Zen Glass Studio & Gallery stands as a beacon for art enthusiasts seeking an immersive experience in the captivating world of glassblowing.

Boasting a rich history of over 15 years in the Tampa Bay area, Zen Glass Studio has successfully introduced the art of glassblowing to more than 10,000 people. At the heart of their offerings are a variety of workshops tailored to all skill levels, allowing participants to delve into the craft and create lasting memories.

"It does take a little bit of getting used to because you are always one step away from it. Of course, it’s very hot, so you can’t directly touch it. But once you’re into it and you kind of get the flow, and you really start to dance and move with it, it really becomes mesmerizing, and it is all you can think about," says David Walker, owner of Zen Glass Studios.

For those eager to embrace the traditional Venetian-style glassblowing experience, the "Hotshop" workshops, available exclusively on Saturdays, provides a unique opportunity to work with a furnace and a long metal pipe. Enthusiasts can choose from engaging activities such as "Blow-Your-Own Pint Glass," "Blow-Your-Own Glass Ornament," and "Make-Your-Own Glass Paperweight."

Meanwhile, the "Flameshop" workshops, available Tuesday through Sunday, offer a different yet equally enchanting experience, with activities like "Make-Your-Own Wineglass," "Make-Your-Own Glass Beads," and "Make-Your-Own Glass Pendants" conducted on torches.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned artist, Zen Glass Studio invites you to explore the art of glassworking and create personalized, cherished pieces.