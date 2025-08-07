Tropicana Field repairs: St. Pete leaders approve agreement for new turf, non-roof repairs

The Brief St. Pete City Council approved more plans for repairs to Tropicana Field. City council voted to move forward with a turf replacement and non-roof repairs. The city architect said repairs are moving along as expected.



St. Petersburg City Council has taken the next step to repair Tropicana Field. On Thursday, the council approved an agreement for a new turf and a proposal for non-roof repairs.

The backstory:

The City of St. Pete is legally obligated to repair the Trop after the roof was ripped off during Hurricane Milton and the stadium suffered major damage.

The Tampa Bay Rays have been playing the 2025 season at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, but the team is expected to return to its home stadium for the 2026 season.

Over the last several months, the city has approved funding to put roof and stadium repairs in motion.

Big picture view:

On Thursday, city council members approved a $1.3 million agreement for a new turf and infield materials. The city architect said the turf will be one of the last things to go in, with an expected installation in February.

City council also approved a resolution to accept a $14.4 million proposal for non-roof repairs.

According to the proposal that City Architect Raul Quintana shared with the council on Thursday, this project includes repairing the dugouts, stadium seating, concession stands and flooring and drywall throughout the stadium. It also includes replacing scoreboards and video boards, and other video and audio systems repairs.

"From the cost standpoint, I feel it's a lot. There's a lot of information here," Quintana said. "There's a lot of work, and it's a lot of work that's compressed in a short amount of time. So some of the cost of this is also that coordination."

What they're saying:

Some council members questioned whether all the listed repairs were vital to operations of the team and the field.

"It's effectively what's necessary in order to conduct a Major League Baseball game and, was the damage caused by the storm?" Quintana said.

Most councilors were satisfied with the proposed plans, and in support of moving forward with approving the proposal and funding.

"No matter how painful it is, we've got to just keep pushing forward," Councilor Brandi Gabbard said.

Councilor Corey Givens was the only member of council who voted against the funding.

"I feel like there are economical options and this is being rushed, and I would much rather wait another four weeks, six weeks, whatever, until we know what the Rays want to do," Givens said.

Dig deeper:

The city's attorney said the repairs have to be made, regardless of what the future holds for the Rays. Despite council having dissolved its plans with the Rays for a future stadium, the city attorney said the city still has a contractual obligation to make the repairs to the Trop.

"The action that you took to terminate the Gas Plant Redevelopment Agreement has no bearing whatsoever on the repair obligations of Tropicana Field. The existing use agreement requires that," the city attorney said.

Councilor Richie Floyd said that despite his initial opposition to the repair plans, he supports the direction the city's moving in with the repairs. He said he sees no path out of where things are at right now.

"I've been impressed by the speed and the efficiency with which the administration's gotten this project done," Floyd said.

What's next:

Quintana said that barring any major, weather-related issues, the project is on track. He said they hope to bring a proposal for other non-roof repairs, like further video production work, to council next month.