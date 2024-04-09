St. Pete-Clearwater Airport expansion moving forward with $110 million in funding

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport has secured $110 million in grants to pay for renovations and a major expansion. Once completed, airport officials say it'll mean the airport will be able to accommodate an additional 1 million passengers per year.

If you're looking for a cheap non-stop flight from the Tampa Bay Area to a medium-sized city like Louisville, Omaha or Asheville, North Carolina, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport may just be your best option.

"Overall, we have 64 nonstop. Also, some of the lowest average domestic airfare in the nation," St. Pete–Clearwater International Airport Public Relations Director Michele Routh said.

Roughly a decade ago, the airport serviced just under 1 million passengers a year. Last year, they set a record accommodating roughly 2.49 million passengers. According to a report from the Florida Department of Transportation, the airport has generated a $3.4 billion economic impact and supports nearly 21,000 local jobs.

In order to keep up with the growth, airport officials have secured $110 million in funding to complete a major terminal expansion project.

"Having a small airport that is thriving the way that we have been and the way that Tampa airport is because of the destination and the region is terrific, so it's a win-win for the region," Routh said.

The terminal is set to include 4 new gates, 4 additional jet bridges, more concessions and a centralized TSA checkpoint, meaning certain concessions wouldn't be limited to certain passengers depending on their gate. Right now, Allegiant is the airport's primary carrier, but the expansion could bring in new options.

"We're constantly everyday marketing to airlines, so we have an air service development director that does that on a regular basis, meeting with airlines and Tom as well, our airport director, so that's just part of how all airports are always looking for new airlines," Routh said.

The design phase for the expansion will take about 18 months, followed by about five years for construction. If all goes according to plan, the expansion could be completed sometime in 2032. The next step will be for airport officials to go before the county commission to get final approval at an upcoming meeting sometime in May or June.

