St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to close ahead of Hurricane Ian

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will close Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian, airport officials said.

PIE's last flight will take off at 11:22 a.m., and the airport's terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said this is due to Pinellas County Evacuation mandates.

The airport will stay closed until the mandatory evacuation has lifted for Zone A at minimum in Pinellas County, according to officials.

The airport said it will give an update when the terminal plans to reopen and flight activity as airlines provide more information.

Passengers are advised to monitor their airlines direct email and text messages for updated flight information, according to the airport.