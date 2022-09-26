Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
8
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to close ahead of Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) will close Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian, airport officials said. 

PIE's last flight will take off at 11:22 a.m., and the airport's terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said this is due to Pinellas County Evacuation mandates. 

The airport will stay closed until the mandatory evacuation has lifted for Zone A at minimum in Pinellas County, according to officials. 

The airport said it will give an update when the terminal plans to reopen and flight activity as airlines provide more information. 

Passengers are advised to monitor their airlines direct email and text messages for updated flight information, according to the airport.