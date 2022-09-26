Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Polk County, Sarasota County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Sumter County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County

Tampa International Airport to suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Ian

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Tampa International Airport
FOX 13 News
article

TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian as it heads toward the Tampa Bay area. 

The airport will suspend operations starting at 5 p.m., officials said. This will allow the airport time to prepare the airfield and terminals, which includes securing the jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft. 

The Airport and its main terminal, airsides and parking garages will be closed off to all visitors once they've suspended operations, TPA said. 

The airport said it will begin damage assessments once it's safe to. TPA will reopen once they've coordinated with partners on road safety, facility readiness and staffing.

Passengers should check their airlines for flight status updates, TPA said.

