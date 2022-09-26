Tampa International Airport to suspend operations ahead of Hurricane Ian

article

Tampa International Airport will suspend all operations Tuesday afternoon ahead of Hurricane Ian as it heads toward the Tampa Bay area.

The airport will suspend operations starting at 5 p.m., officials said. This will allow the airport time to prepare the airfield and terminals, which includes securing the jet bridges, ground equipment and any remaining aircraft.

The Airport and its main terminal, airsides and parking garages will be closed off to all visitors once they've suspended operations, TPA said.

The airport said it will begin damage assessments once it's safe to. TPA will reopen once they've coordinated with partners on road safety, facility readiness and staffing.

Passengers should check their airlines for flight status updates, TPA said.