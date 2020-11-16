St. Pete couple exporting success to urban farmers around the country

Entrepreneurs and small business owners everywhere are making use of shipping containers in their daily operations.

Indoor farming is one industry that finds these portable, customizable spaces especially useful.

Brick Street Farms in St. Petersburg is one such operation, turning shipping containers into year-round hydroponic grow houses. The owners say the system they use has been so successful, they've started selling it to other urban farmers to start similar businesses across the country.

They call their new vetnure Thrive Containers, which mixes brand new technology with one of mankind's oldest industries: agriculture. They now sell various sizes of ready-to-go indoor farms.

Thrive's shipping container farms are ready to start producing fresh produce with a minimal impact on resources.

And they're making the containers in the Bay Area.

Advertisement

For more information, visit thrivecontainers.com.