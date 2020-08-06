St. Pete driver ditches car after crashing into porch, police say

article

St. Petersburg police said they are searching for the driver who ran off after crashing into a porch.

The incident occurred Thursday morning at a home located behind a Wawa convenience store on 87th Avenue North. Police said the driver plowed through a fence, slammed into the porch and then ditched the car.

Police said there are surveillance cameras in the parking lot where the vehicle drove through, but the work intermittently and did not capture video of the vehicle.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation. Police did not say whether they had a suspect description.