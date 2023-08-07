Video: Missing Florida boater rescued after being lost at sea over night in sinking Jon boat

The United States Coast Guard is reminding boaters to have safety equipment on board and be prepared for the worst after crews rescued a 25-year-old boater who spent the night lost at sea off the coast of Florida.

According to USCG, the family of Charles Gregory reported him missing Friday night after he left a St. Augustine boat ramp in a 12-foot jon boat and never returned.

Crews in an airplane spotted Gregory Saturday morning sitting in his partially submerged Jon boat about 12 miles offshore.

Crews rescued 25-year-old Charles Gregory 12 miles off the coast of St. Augustine. Image is courtesy of the United States Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard cutter boat crew rescued Gregory and he was eventually taken to emergency medical services at the Vilano Beach Fishing Pier.

Crews say Gregory did not have any medical issues.

Side by side images of Charles Gregory courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard

"We are pleased about the outcome in this case and I would like to thank all of our local and state partners who were heavily involved in searching for Charles and bringing him home to his family," said Cmdr. Nick Barrow, Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville search and rescue mission coordinator. "While this case resulted in rescuing Charles from a life-threatening situation, it highlights the importance of having safety gear onboard and being prepared for the worst. If you plan to head out on the water, remember to have a life jacket, VHF marine grade radio, signaling devices and an emergency personal locator beacon to contact first responders in case you are in need of assistance."