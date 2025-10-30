St. Pete holds community meeting about 22nd Street redevelopment project called 'Imagine the Deuces'

The Brief 'Imagine the Deuces' redevelopment project aims to revitalize the 22nd Street corridor in St. Pete. The historic corridor was home to many black-owned businesses in the 40s, 50s and 60s. The goal is to bring new development to the area without pushing out current residents.



The historic 22nd Street Corridor in St. Petersburg is often referred to as 'The Deuces' as a nod to the two twos in the street name. 'Imagine the Deuces' aims to improve on what's already in the 22nd street corridor without pushing out those who call the area home.

What we know:

The City of St. Pete said this historic corridor was home to many black-owned businesses in the 40s, 50s and 60s and served as a downtown area for the community.

"The question is, how is it managed in the long run? And how consistent are those efforts," Askia Aquil, the president and CEO of The Collective Empowerment Group of the Tampa Bay Area, said. "So that they stay true to what the long-term vision, history, culture, et cetera, of the deuces and what that is and has been in the past."

The backstory:

Aquil helped previous attempts to improve the Deuces Corridor.

"To see what the city and the community are collaborating and doing now to complete the revitalization," Aquil said. "I say complete, because this is something that started some time ago, as you can hear. I think it's exciting and holds a lot of tremendous promise."

It is said to have reached its peak in the 60s. Now, city officials and community leaders want to see investments in the area without displacing the historic residents.

"The vast majority of people want affordability," said Mayor Ken Welch, St. Petersburg (D). "They want something they can be proud of in their community, and that's what we're going to do."

Development includes new townhomes for families to buy, affordable housing and mixed use developments.

What they're saying:

"I think there has not been a level of investment that needs to be done. I think that needs to be greater partnership, public-private partnership, in order to make this work well," Aquil said. "So, it's great to hear what the city has on the drawing board."

One of the most historic parts of the Deuces Corridor is the Manhattan Casino — a venue that drew in big names like Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday. Now it will be refurbished and run as a city-owned event center.

"People came to the Deuces from all over the country to perform during the Chitlin Circuit," Aquil said. "So, I think the potential is unlimited."

"We see a rematch of Manhattan Casino, which will be a first-class affordable community space," Welch said.

Welch said there will also be transportation improvements to help reduce car dependency in St. Pete.