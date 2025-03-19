Tampa residents can save big on solar with new group purchasing program

The Brief The cost of solar energy is coming down in Tampa. That is partly because of the city's new program to offer group pricing on solar energy. Group pricing allows residents to buy solar in bulk, bringing down the upfront cost of solar installation.



Solar energy is becoming more affordable for Tampa residents thanks to a new program offering group pricing on solar panels.

FILE: Solar panels being installed.

As the city continues to push for sustainable energy solutions, the initiative aims to make going solar more accessible while helping homeowners save on electricity costs .

"This is a group purchasing model, so you can go in and buy solar in bulk," said Kayla Caselli, who is part of the City of Tampa's sustainability team. "Kind of like going to Costco instead of going to a single grocery market, like Publix."

For many, the high upfront cost of solar panels has been a barrier, with some installations costing tens of thousands of dollars.

However, the city's collaboration with Solar United Neighbors allows Tampa residents to receive a discounted rate by purchasing solar panels as part of a larger group.

The city hopes this will result in significant energy savings, potentially slashing electricity costs by 25% over 10 to 15 years.

"Solar is a great opportunity to save money on your electricity bill," Caselli added. "On average, our electric utility rate goes up by about 3% in Florida . This program gives residents control over their utility bills. It's an option worth considering."

This is the third year the city has offered this group pricing initiative.

The deadline to sign up for the program is May 28. Interested residents can register here .

