St. Pete man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death: Deputies

A St. Petersburg man was arrested for stabbing his girlfriend to death over the weekend, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Rifet Redzic, 53, is accused of stabbing his girlfriend, 50-year-old Nafa Secic, multiple times on March 9, according to deputies.

Officials said they responded to a residence on 62nd Avenue North in unincorporated St. Pete after receiving reports of a suicidal subject. The 911 caller said that Secic stabbed herself and was dead, according to officials.

Secic was found dead in her bedroom with apparent stab wounds to her chest and abdomen, according to authorities.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies spoke with Redzic, who said he woke up and saw his girlfriend go to the kitchen and grab a knife before returning to the bedroom where she began stabbing herself. Redzic claimed he tried to stop her, but couldn't.

However, detectives investigating Secic's death said they found an additional stab wound on her back.

That's when Redzic started giving officials inconsistent statements about what happened. Detectives eventually learned that Redzic had actually stabbed his girlfriend multiple times, and the wounds were not self-inflicted.

Redzic later admitted to stabbing her in the back, but he maintained that the other stab wounds were self-inflicted, deputies said.

Redzic was arrested on a first-degree murder charge and booked into the Pinellas County Jail, detectives said.