Riverview woman arrested for DUI after speeding away from trooper, almost crashing into other cars: FHP

A 32-year-old Riverview woman was arrested on Sunday night after almost crashing into other cars and sideswiping a concrete barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says Leslie Strickland was driving a white Tesla northbound on I-275 near the Howard Frankland Bridge around 9 p.m.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

According to officials, FHP dispatch started receiving calls about her driving erratically. Troopers say the Tesla couldn't stay in one lane, drastically varied speeds and nearly crashed into other vehicles.

A trooper saw Strickland drifting into the shoulder and sideswipe a concrete barrier wall, according to authorities.

Law enforcement says the trooper was in a fully marked patrol car and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Strickland accelerated from 50 mph to 80 mph to get away.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The trooper conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the Tesla, but Strickland steered out of it and kept going, which forced the trooper to aggressively crash into the side of the car to finally get Strickland to stop at northbound I-275 milepost 45, according to FHP.

Officials say Strickland had bloodshot and watery eyes and her breath smelled like alcohol. According to troopers, she slurred her words, swayed noticeably while standing, and was confused about the current situation.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Authorities say Strickland was arrested for DUI and fleeing to elude. According to officials, she refused to provide breath samples and after being read her rights, she admitted to having "a few" drinks but refused to clarify beyond that.

