St. Pete man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Seminole, deputies say

A man who was rescued from a sinking vessel on Lake Seminole Friday afternoon died while trying to recover the boat several hours later, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Pinellas County deputies have recovered the body of Sean Thomas, 39, who disappeared when his boat capsized on Lake Seminole after having been rescued from the vessel earlier in the day.

Shortly after 2:15 p.m. on Friday, deputies were called to the area of Lake Seminole, located at 10015 Park Boulevard, because two people were on a boat that was taking on water.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with Seminole Fire Rescue, safely brought Thomas and Alexandra Dumervil, 37, to shore without incident.

However, deputies were called back to the area around 5:40 p.m. because a man was seen going underwater after his boat capsized.

Detectives say after Thomas was brought ashore earlier in the day, he called a friend, 74-year-old Joe Wright, to help him get his boat from the water.

Wright used his boat to take Thomas out to the disabled vessel on Lake Seminole. Once Thomas was on board his boat, the boat capsized and he slipped into the water, according to PCSO.

Deputies say Wright tried to pull Thomas from the water but wasn’t successful and he lost sight of Thomas, who did not resurface.

Thomas’ body was located by deputies in Lake Seminole shortly after 9:45 p.m. approximately 10 yards from where he was last seen.

Deputies say drugs or alcohol did not play a role in the incident, but add that Thomas was not wearing a life vest.

The incident is under investigation.