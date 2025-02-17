St. Pete man dies after car veers off I-275, hits tree: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A 53-year-old St. Pete man died after losing control of his SUV on I-275 and crashing into a tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
FHP said the driver's Chevy SUV veered off the southbound side of I-275 shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday near the exit to 54th Ave. N. The driver died at the scene.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, investigators said.
What we don't know:
FHP did not release the name of the man who died.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
