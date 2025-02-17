1 killed in double shooting, homicide investigation underway: PCPD

The Brief Two people were found shot along E. Warren St. in Plant City on Sunday night, leaving one victim dead. Police have not released the names or ages of the victims, only saying both are males. No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.



One person died and another is recovering from injuries after a shooting in Plant City on Sunday night, police said.

What we know:

According to the Plant City Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of E. Warren St. around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said they found a male dead inside a vehicle and another male with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The surviving victim is listed as stable at the hospital, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the names or ages of the victims, only saying both are males.

Investigators have also not said what may have led to the shooting, as the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"Our department is working tirelessly and utilizing all available resources to determine what happened and bring those responsible to justice," Chief Richard Mills said in a statement released Monday. "We are also keeping the victim's family in our thoughts during this difficult time."

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Plant City Police Department at 813-757-9200.

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Plant City Police Department.

