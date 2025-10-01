St. Pete man dies in I-75 crash in Hillsborough County

The Brief A St. Petersburg man died and another was seriously injured in an I-75 crash just south of Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County. Both the Lakeland woman and the St. Pete man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash. The Lakeland driver was driving at a slow speed on I-75 when the crash happened.



A St. Petersburg man died and another person was seriously injured Tuesday evening in an I-75 crash just south of Fletcher Avenue in Hillsborough County, according to troopers.

What we know:

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 38-year-old Lakeland woman, driving a Nissan Rogue, and the 67-year-old St. Pete man, who was driving a Mitsubishi Mirage, were heading north on I-75 in the outside lane. At the time of the crash, the Mitsubishi Mirage was behind the Nissan Rogue.

However, the Lakeland woman was driving at a very slow speed in the area, causing the St. Pete man to overtake and collided with the Nissan Rogue, according to crash investigators.

The Lakeland woman's car then went off the road and hit a barrier wall, troopers said. The St. Pete man's car spun out and entered the path of a semi, which was driven by a 43-year-old Georgia man. That's when the semi crashed into the Mitsubishi Mirage, FHP said.

Both the Lakeland woman and the St. Pete man were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the crash. However, troopers said the St. Pete man died from his injuries.

The Georgia man was not injured during the crash, according to authorities.