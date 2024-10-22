St. Pete man hit and killed feet from his home, police looking for suspects: 'No regard for human life'

The St. Petersburg Police Department is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 70-year-old man Monday evening.

Officers said Edward Webb, 70, was hit and killed feet from his home.

"He always tried to protect everybody, but this time, nobody was there to protect him," Jeanette Chaniel, Webb’s wife, said.

Pictured: Edward Webb.

Investigators said a stolen white Jeep was driving recklessly, then turned at the corner of 9th Avenue South and 12th Street South at a high rate of speed and hit Webb.

"This gentleman was just crossing the street, minding his own business when this vehicle came driving recklessly around the corner," SPPD Lt. Jason Levey said.

Chaniel said her husband Edward was coming home from work when he was hit.

"He was getting out of his van, locking his van up from a day’s work, coming into the house to take a bath and eat dinner," Chaniel said.

Based on statements from witnesses, police believe there were three young men in the car. Police said the people inside the car dumped it two blocks away, at 9th Avenue South and 14th Street South and ran away.

"With no regard for human life," Chaniel said. "A senseless act. Took somebody’s life and wouldn’t even have the decency to come back and stop."

Pictured: Edward Webb.

Chaniel said her husband had a son, daughters and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She said Webb was known as the person to always make people laugh.

"He was loving," Chaniel said. "He was kind. He was gentle."

Webb's family said he owned an air conditioning business, and was always helping people out with anything they needed.

"He had sisters, he has brothers who love him," she said. "We love him. People in the neighborhood love him. People he did work for love him."

Police are still working to identify the people who were inside the stolen white Jeep. They said the jeep was stolen in the early morning hours on Monday.

Police are asking people in the area to check their surveillance cameras. They’re also asking anyone who may have seen the Jeep to contact police.

You can contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780. You can also remain anonymous by texting TIP411 or 847411.

