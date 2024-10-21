Pedestrian killed in St. Pete hit-and-run crash
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash involving a jeep along 9th Avenue South in St. Petersburg Monday evening.
The St. Pete Police Department said the jeep hit the man shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue South.
The man was taken to Bayfront Health where he died from his injuries, officers said.
The driver of the jeep abandoned the jeep a short distance away from the crash and ran from the scene, according to SPPD.
Authorities said the jeep was determined to be a stolen vehicle.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crash or the driver is asked to call the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780.
