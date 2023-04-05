St. Pete man in wheelchair hit, killed by pick-up truck, troopers say

A 67-year-old man died Tuesday night after being struck by a vehicle while using a wheelchair to travel on a St. Petersburg road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a pick-up truck driven by a 54-year-old Pinellas Park man was traveling southbound on 28th Street North, south of 46th Terrace North, when it struck the man in the wheelchair.

Troopers say the man in the wheelchair was traveling south in the middle of the street without lights or reflective equipment.

The man in the wheelchair, who was from St. Petersburg, died at the scene.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured in the crash.

